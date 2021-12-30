The Nebraska DMV is encouraging customers to take advantage of the department’s online services.

Many common services, such as driver’s license renewals and license plate renewals, can be accomplished online without any need to go to a DMV office. There are also dozens of other online services, including online fleet renewal services, driving record purchases, vehicle tax estimators, specialty license plates and address changes.

By using online services, customers living near busier DMV offices in the state can avoid other customers, while Nebraskans in rural areas can get what they need done without having to travel or plan for the specific time and day their local office is open.

“The Nebraska DMV offers a wide array of online services for people all across Nebraska,” said Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska DMV. “Customers in Nebraska are able to do their DMV business in a convenient and timely way.”

A list of the provided online services can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

In other news

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

CDC urges shorter COVID restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

New lieutenant sworn in

Brock Soderberg spoke Monday night after being sworn in as a lieutenant of the Norfolk Fire & Rescue Division as Fire Chief Tim Wragge looks on. Soderberg was announced as the division’s next lieutenant on Dec. 20 and succeeds Trever O’Brien, who was recently promoted to assistant fire chief.