There have been no confirmed cases of someone getting COVID-19 in Nebraska after being vaccinated.
That fact was shared Monday by Dr. Gary J. Anthone, who is the chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health for Nebraska. Anthone was among the speakers Monday during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press briefing.
“Vaccine breakthrough,” as it is called sometimes, is when the vaccinated person becomes sick from the same illness that the vaccine was to prevent. Some people have mistakenly thought they could get infected with the coronavirus after getting vaccinated.
Anthone said there also have been no confirmed cases of someone getting COVID-19 after having been infected with it once.
“We don’t have any confirmed cases right now. We are working on that. That takes sequencing to do. It is something that we should have more information shortly on,” Anthone said. “We’re working on getting that data right now.”
Ricketts said Nebraska is continuing to reach out to people to encourage them to get vaccinated.
“Obviously we want to continue to work to get as many vaccines in people’s arms as possible,” he said. “We’re continuing to do outreach to minority communities to overcome any vaccine resistance there might be there.”
Some national media outlets have reported that Republicans and White males are less likely to get vaccinated. A reporter asked during Monday’s press conference if Nebraska was going to do anything to reach out to them.
“I don’t know that I have any data from Nebraska that shows that specifically (Republicans and White males less likely to get vaccinated),” he said. “But we are continuing to do our communications campaign with the state. There’s the ‘Do Right, Right Now’ campaign.”
Ricketts said he especially wants to encourage older people or those most susceptible to get vaccinated. As Dr. Anthone has pointed out, all the vaccines are 100% effective in keeping people out of the hospital and preventing death, he said.
Ford, the motor company, also has sponsored a TV campaign, “Finish Strong.” It calls on Americans to continue wearing masks and observing social distancing measures during what is hoped to be the final months of the pandemic. It includes having people get vaccinated.
Ricketts said he is on the list to be vaccinated after having signed up earlier on the state website. Ricketts said he is in the age 50-64 group.
Nine local health departments have begun to vaccinate Nebraskans in Phase 2A, which includes both residents age 50-64 and Nebraskans determined to be high-risk by area health care providers. The entire state moved into Phase 2A on Monday.
When asked if the media would be allowed to take video of Ricketts getting vaccinated, Ricketts said they would or it would be provided.
With all the progress that has been made, Ricketts said Nebraska was down to 113 hospitalizations statewide because of COVID-19 — the same place the state was last July.
“So that’s good news. Our hospital capacity is still robust,” he said. “We’ve got 38% of our hospital beds are available (and) 42% of our ICU beds are available.”