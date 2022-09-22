Purchasing alcohol, getting on a plane, donating blood and buying a gun are among the activities that require a person to show identification.
But not to vote in Nebraska.
At least 97,245 Nebraskans want voting to require a photo ID, at least according to the secretary of state’s office. That’s how many signatures were validated from at least 5% of the registered voters in at least 38 counties last week.
Now it will be up to Nebraska voters to decide on Tuesday, Nov. 8, whether the Cornhusker State should be the 36th state in the nation to require voters to show an identification card.
State Sen. Julie Slama of the 1st legislative district in southeast Nebraska thinks it is about time.
Slama, who helped to lead the successful petition drive, spoke Wednesday to about 50 people attending the Madison County GOP luncheon at Black Cow Fat Pig.
The effort to get voter ID laws failed repeatedly in the Nebraska Legislature because special interest groups prevented it, Slama said.
Depending on the poll, 70% to 85% of Nebraskans across party lines support voter ID requirements, she said. Citizens for Voter ID sponsored the photo ID initiative, which will ask voters if they want to change the Nebraska Constitution to require it.
So how will it get implemented, including in counties that hold only mail-in elections?
Slama said the mechanics of the constitutional amendment would be determined by the Nebraska Legislature in 2023. It would be similar to when Nebraskans voted to legalize gambling; it was up to the Legislature to put together the framework to fulfill the wishes of the people, she said.
Several groups are opposed to Initiative Measure 432, including the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha, Nebraska NAACP and Civic Nebraska, saying it leads to voter suppression.
Among the arguments against it are that it would make it harder for eligible Nebraskans without IDs to cast a ballot.
Key legislative races
Slama was asked about a range of other topics during the luncheon. She said depending on how the elections turn out in Nebraska, from 15 to 18 of the Legislature will be new members. That’s about one-third of the 49 state senators.
Five key districts in Omaha and Lincoln will have a big impact on how much gets accomplished in the nonpartisan Legislature next year, Slama said.
All five of these districts are swing districts that could go either Republican or Democrat and now are rated “toss-up,” she said.
Young Republicans
Slama, who is in her second term, was asked how Nebraska and the nation can get more young people to care about politics and run for races despite not reading newspapers, watching TV news or listening to the radio.
There are young people already who run, and it is important to get them support, she said.
Her husband, former state Sen. Andrew La Grone, began to run for races when he was 28, Slama said.
“He was an outstanding conservative. He was ranked fourth in the American Conservative Union (state rankings). I was ranked fifth, and he holds that over my head every day,” Slama said to a room full of laughter.
The political organization ranks politicians based on their level of sticking up for conservative values.
Her husband lost his first race by just a couple of hundred votes. Just getting a little more support could have made all the difference in the world for him, she said.
“There are young people who are plugged in,” Slama said. “They’ve spent many hours (volunteering for others). It’s so important that we step up and support them when they decide to run because they are plugged into local politics and they do care and they understand that it takes work to get elected.”