Nebraska trooper plans retirement

NORFOLK — Capt. Paul Hattan, the commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B headquartered in Norfolk, will retire on Sunday, March 15.
Hattan has served Nebraska in numerous capacities during his career of more than 31 years.
“Capt. Hattan has been a fixture of NSP for over three decades,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He has served the people of Nebraska in numerous ways and has been a leader in Northeast Nebraska for the last nine years. We’re thankful so many have been able to learn from the wealth of experience he’s shared over the years.”
Hattan, 54, has been the commander of Troop B since January 2011. He began his career as a state trooper in 1988 stationed in Falls City. Throughout his career, Hattan also served in the police service dog division, as a SWAT team leader, investigative services, executive protection and internal affairs.
“I am thankful I had the opportunity to work for the great citizens of the state of Nebraska for 31 years,” Hattan said. “I was also fortunate to work with some of the bravest and most honorable men and women in law enforcement.”