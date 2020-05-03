COVID-19 restrictions might be putting a damper on everyone’s ability to get out and about.
But the Nebraska Tourism Commission — the division of travel and tourism for the state — recently put together a list of some of the top virtual experiences available within the state.
Whether you’re looking to stroll through a museum or practice your pirouettes, online activities give virtual tourists something to enjoy without ever leaving their home.
Tour the Nebraska State Capitol
This interactive tour allows virtual visitors to click through a series of panoramic images that bring the halls of the Nebraska State Capitol right to your screen. Learn about the building’s history, as well as the many murals, mosaics and statues that adorn the Capitol.
Take an online class with the Norfolk Arts Center
Virtual visitors are able to relax with some mandalas, create their own stained glass or take part in other learning experiences free of charge. Classes take place every day at 11 a.m. on the the center’s Facebook page and website. All classes are recorded and can be watched at any time.
Tour the Red Cloud Willa Cather Center
One of the most important American novelists of the last century — Willa Cather — practically comes to life in a virtual tour of the largest collection of historic sites dedicated to her at the Red Cloud Willa Cather Center.
Virtual visitors can tour Cather’s home, the Red Cloud Opera House, train depot and the rolling prairie surrounding the center. Explore each of the sites with maps, panoramic images and a series of interactive buttons providing additional information about each of the locations.
Digital learning at the Durham Museum
The Durham Museum is hosting a series of free digital learning programs on Zoom and through the museum’s social media pages. Taught by educators and historians, the classes feature artifacts, videos, photographs and interactive activities. Students and adults can contact Education@DurhamMuseum.org for more information.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo “Keeper Corner”
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s Facebook page offers virtual introductions to some of the zookeepers and animals. “Keeper Corner” takes place every day at 3 p.m. and gives visitors a chance to get up close and personal with favorite animals and their keepers.
The Empty Opera House Series
The Minden Opera House is hosting the Empty Opera House series to provide viewers with positive virtual arts experiences, including concerts, sessions and art lessons. Performances are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and art lessons take place on Thursdays at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Rowe Sanctuary Live Crane Cam
Missed out on the Sandhill crane migration this year? The Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon has a Crane Cam, located on the river. Log on at sunrise and sunset for the best experience listening to and viewing cranes passing through Nebraska on their annual migration.