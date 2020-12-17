In a press briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts provided updates on COVID-19 vaccine shipments, hospitalization numbers and the need for blood donations.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,746 front-line health care workers in Nebraska had received the Pfizer vaccine, Ricketts said. More than 15,000 Pfizer doses were expected to be distributed to 17 Nebraska hospitals by Wednesday.
The governor said it was originally anticipated that Nebraska would receive another Pfizer vaccine shipment next week, but that has now been delayed until the last week of December. The state is on track to receive 82,000 doses by the end of the month instead of a previously projected 104,000, he said.
While the state won’t receive additional Pfizer doses until later than expected, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to review and approve a vaccine this week to be administered by biotechnology company Moderna. Once approved, Nebraska will be allocated 32,400 doses to be distributed to 112 hospitals across the state beginning next week.
Angie Ling, incident commander at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Phase 1A recipients — doctors, nurses and long-term care residents and staff — may have the option to decline the vaccine if their employer doesn’t require it.
But if people choose not to receive the vaccine, doses will be administered to other recipients, and those who initially decline the vaccine may not be eligible to receive it until a later date — possibly weeks or months later.
Pfizer vaccine recipients may experience side effects similar to that of the flu shot — soreness, fever, headaches and body aches, Ling said. If symptoms persist for more than two or three days, people are encouraged to seek medical treatment. No deaths have been related to the vaccine itself.
Approximately 50,000 Nebraska long-term care residents and staffers are in line to receive the vaccine; it’s expected shots will be administered to this group starting the last week of December. Pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, will go out and vaccinate long-term care residents and workers.
While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska has steadily decreased over the past week, long-term care facilities have seen a rise in infections as of late.
Ricketts said frustration has mounted among Nebraskans who haven’t been able to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities, and he understands it can be especially difficult during this time of year.
“We really want to emphasize that we don’t want to bring the virus into long-term care facilities,” he said. “We ask for patience from the families of residents, who we know want to see their loved ones.”
It is expected that vaccine distribution in Nebraska will reach Phase 1B in January, but that will hinge on how soon shipments are received. Phase 1B includes first responders; education, food and agricultural workers; correctional staff; and utilities and transportation employees.
Ricketts said 17 members of the Nebraska National Guard are assisting with the state’s vaccine program — collecting information on people who are a part of Phase 1B and determining how many doses the state will need in its next phase.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Weysan Dun, an American Red Cross representative, urged Nebraskans to donate blood, as the Red Cross typically sees a decline in donations around this time of year.
Blood shortage is more of a problem nationwide than it is in Nebraska, but Dun said the state has been forced to cancel 1,300 blood drives this year, which amounts to a loss of 35,000 collected units.
The American Red Cross requires donors and workers to wear masks at each one of its blood drives, and thorough disinfecting is practiced throughout the duration of each drive, Dun said.
Each donor also will receive a COVID-19 antibody test and may receive those results within one to two weeks by downloading the American Red Cross blood donor app or by visiting redcross.org.
Part of Ricketts’ update included state hospitalization data. As of Wednesday morning, there were 677 patients with COVID-19, with 30% staffed hospital beds, 285 ICU beds and 72% ventilators in Nebraska available.
The governor encouraged Nebraskans to continue avoiding crowded places, close-contact settings and confined and enclosed spaces.
“Nobody wants to be isolating during a pandemic. ... There is a great opportunity for everybody to slow down before the holidays.”