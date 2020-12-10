Nebraska will be receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eight hospitals next week, but following shipments are expected to be delayed.
If given emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nebraska should receive 15,600 vaccines Dec. 13-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press briefing Wednesday.
The second and third shipments are expected to be delayed. Ricketts said this action might cause the anticipated arrival of 100,000 cases in December to decrease.
An official review of a second vaccine, produced by biotechnology company Moderna, is scheduled for Dec. 17 and, if approved, the state will receive shipments the following week.
The two-dose vaccine will be shipped to eight hospitals that cover “the entire state,” Ricketts said. The locations then will support nine additional Nebraska hospitals with vaccines.
Recipient identities will not be released because of security concerns. But the eight hospitals receiving doses were selected because they have the resources to store them. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -90 degrees Fahrenheit.
“The state is helping rural hospitals without ultra-cold storage,” Ricketts said.
The Moderna vaccine needs to be kept at only -20 degrees Fahrenheit, making it more accessible to smaller clinics.
Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said hospital staff would be the first recipients as part of the 1A vaccine distribution plan.
Because there won’t be enough vaccine for all hospital employees, doses will be available only to front-line workers like doctors, nurses and employees who regularly come in contact with COVID-19 patients.
The next group in 1A to receive doses will be long-term care residents and staff.
Phase 1B includes first responders, although the state didn’t define agency types; education, food and agriculture workers; correctional staff; and utilities and transportation employees.
People ages 65 and older, vulnerable populations and people in congregate living arrangements are in Phase 1C.
Vaccines for the public might be available in April, but Ricketts said he doesn’t have an official date.
Hospitals will be administering vaccines in phases to staff members, Ricketts said. This is because the COVID-19 vaccine does have side effects.
“The Pfizer vaccine may have some side effects, such as sore arm or fever,” Ricketts said. “In some people, it may cause that, but we will really have to wait until we get the FDA information out, which will be (Thursday). That’s when we will have an idea of what will occur, so the hospitals will phase in these vaccines so the whole staff wouldn’t have to stay home at once.”
Ling said long-term care residents and staff all would be vaccinated at the same time — this should begin once the second Pfizer vaccine is received.
Part of Ricketts’ update included current state hospitalization data. As of Wednesday morning, there were 787 patients with COVID-19, with 28% staffed hospital beds, 26% ICU beds and 71% ventilators in Nebraska available.
The governor also recommended people to research the vaccinations as they become available. He said the FDA has been using test groups of 30,000 people in trials — compared to the usual 5,000-6,000 — which has produced more data about how the vaccine affects others.
“If the FDA comes out and approves the vaccine, I would have no problem myself taking it or recommending someone else taking it,” he said.