LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer about 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The arena will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 and one for those earning bachelor's degrees at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17.
Sen. Deb Fischer will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Katrina Jagodinsky, the Susan J. Rosowski associate professor of history at Nebraska, will speak to the graduate and professional degree earners.
Fischer is the senior senator from Nebraska, first elected in 2012 and again in 2018. She serves on the Armed Services, Commerce, Agriculture, Rules and Ethics committees. On the Armed Services Committee, she is the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces. The subcommittee covers critical issues, including the nuclear triad and associated delivery systems, the emergence of space as war-fighting domain, and the nation’s defenses against increasingly sophisticated missile threats. The subcommittee directly oversees two unified combatant commands: U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Space Command. Additionally, Fischer serves as the top Republican on the Surface Transportation Subcommittee on the Commerce Committee.
Before her election to the U.S. Senate, Fischer served in the Nebraska Legislature, representing the 43rd District since 2004. During her time in the state Legislature, she led the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. Born and raised in Lincoln, she graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988. She and her husband, Bruce, have a family ranching business in the Nebraska Sandhills.
Jagodinsky earned a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Lawrence University in Wisconsin before pursuing a master’s degree in American Indian studies and doctorate in history from the University of Arizona. She taught at Tohono O'odham Community College, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona while pursuing her graduate degrees and enjoyed a postdoctoral year at Southern Methodist University’s Clements Center for Southwest Studies before joining the history faculty at Nebraska in 2012. More recently, she served as the inaugural Farley Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.
Jagodinsky is collaborating with the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities and colleagues within and beyond Nebraska to design a database of archival legal records that bring the histories of marginalized people and the development of an American legal canon and profession to a broader public of scholars and constituent communities. Her scholarly interest in ordinary people’s engagement and interactions with the law stems from her upbringing in urban and rural communities wracked by economic downturns, domestic disputes and substance abuse. Stepping out of these environments to pursue higher education and navigate a broader world required a constant readiness that has translated into a passion for lifelong learning and excellence in the interest of both personal and professional growth.
Chancellor Ronnie Green will preside over the commencement ceremonies.
To maintain a secure environment, the arena enforces a clear-bag policy that limits the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/clearbags. To avoid inconveniences, guests and graduates are encouraged to arrive early and travel light.
No tickets are required for the ceremonies, which will be streamed at http://commencement.unl.edu.