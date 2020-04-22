NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration on Wednesday awarded $5,396,288 to Nebraska to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in rural communities. 

Specifically, the funds were awarded to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as an investment to support small rural hospitals in Nebraska.

“Today’s funding gives rural hospitals in Nebraska critical support to build up their capacity for fighting COVID-19 in their communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This funding, secured by President Trump from Congress, will build on historic efforts by the Trump Administration to help all Americans in Nebraska access the care they need during the pandemic.”

HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP) received $150 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist hospitals across the nation, funded through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP), respond to this public health emergency.

The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including the provision of testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

“As the nation combats COVID-19, hospitals, particularly in rural communities, play an integral role in care delivery and are on the frontlines of this battle,” said HRSA administrator Tom Engels. “Timely access to this funding enables them to expand their ability to continue to provide care while adapting to the unique challenges posed by this pandemic.”

To learn more about the HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy’s response to COVID-19, visit, https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/coronavirus-frequently-asked-questions.

