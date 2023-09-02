One of the four men convicted in the September 2002 murders of five people at a U.S. Bank branch in Norfolk was denied an appeal on Friday pertaining to a motion for postconviction relief.

The Nebraska Supreme Court, in a 73-page decision published on Friday, affirmed a previous Madison County District Court decision to deny Jorge Galindo, 42, postconviction relief without an evidentiary hearing.

Galindo was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in March 2004 for his role in the bank killings. Galindo, along with co-defendants Jose Sandoval and Erick Vela, entered the U.S. Bank that was at the corner of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue on the morning of Sept. 26, 2002.

The three men had intended to rob the bank but instead killed four employees and one customer before fleeing with nothing. Employees Samuel Sun, 50, Lola Elwood, 43, Jo Mausbach, 42, Lisa Bryant, 29, and customer Evonne Tuttle, 37, were killed.

Galindo shot and killed Elwood and also fired at a customer who was able to escape after walking into the bank.

A fourth perpetrator, Gabriel Rodriguez, did not enter the bank but was part of the robbery plans and was supposed to be the getaway driver.

Galindo, Sandoval and Vela left the bank on foot and forced themselves inside an occupied house about two blocks east of the bank, stealing the residents’ new Subaru Outback before fleeing west.

The men ditched the Outback near Meadow Grove, stole a pickup and continued west. They were arrested outside an O’Neill McDonald’s later that day after being spotted driving into town by an O’Neill police officer. Police arrested Rodriguez in Norfolk that same night.

Galindo, Sandoval, 44, and Vela, 42, are on death row at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Rodriguez, 47, is serving five life sentences at the Tecumseh prison.

In 2019, Galindo, represented by appointed counsel, filed a motion for postconviction relief. His postconviction claims were related to alleged prosecutorial misconduct, ineffective assistance of counsel and the admission of evidence at trial that was used to prove aggravating circumstances that led to his eventual death sentence.

The district court denied Galindo’s motion for relief, prompting his latest appeal.

Galindo appealed on the basis that the court erred by denying an evidentiary hearing on his prosecutorial misconduct claims; denying an evidentiary hearing on his ineffective assistance of counsel claims; and denying relief for alleged violations of his constitutional rights.

The state supreme court’s ruling is the latest failed appeal for Galindo, who is one of 11 inmates on Nebraska’s death row.

Between Nebraska’s inability to obtain the lethal drugs needed to execute its death row inmates and the numerous appeal opportunities afforded to such convicts, it’s not clear how soon the bank murderers will be executed, if ever.