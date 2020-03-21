Coping a year after the disaster. ... You are not alone.
For survivors, loved ones of victims and others who experience disasters, “trigger events” such as anniversary dates of the event, holidays, birthdays and other special occasions may be met with joy and new reasons to celebrate, even after a tragedy.
These times, however, also may be difficult to face. Some may feel distress as strongly as right after the disaster, which isn’t unusual. When you or someone you care about feels emotional distress in the days leading up to and during a disaster anniversary or other “trigger event,” try these tips for coping, and remember that you are not alone, according to the Nebraska Strong Recovery Program — a disaster mental health outreach program that is federally funded and locally run.
— Be aware that special days may be difficult.
— Don’t be too hard on yourself.
— Participate in rituals that may provide comfort.
— Talk about your losses if you need to.
— It is natural to have strong thoughts, feelings and memories about the disaster even now.
— Accept kindness and help from others.
— Helping others may actually help yourself.
Tips for parents
— Model calm behaviors: Children take cues about how to handle situations from the adults in their lives.
— Limit media exposure: Protect children from overexposure to sights and images of the event in newspapers, on the internet or on television.
— Provide extra support as the disaster anniversary nears: Spend extra time with children at bedtime and provide ways for children to express their feelings through play, art or music.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline 800-464-0258 or the National Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.