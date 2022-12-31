LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol has promoted Jeff Roby to western operations major, as well as the promotion of Jeff Wilcynski to eastern operations major.

The two promotions follow the previous retirement of Maj. Mike Jahnke and the upcoming retirement of Maj. Brenda Konfrst, who is retiring this month after a 32-year career with the state patrol.

Roby began his career with the state patrol in 1996, stationed in North Platte. He was promoted to captain and director of training in 2018 and has most recently served as commander of Troop C.

Wilcynski began his career with the state patrol in 1995, stationed in Ainsworth. He has most recently served as the commander of the Office of Professional Standards.

“From the Omaha metro to rural parts of Northeast Nebraska, our NSP team in the eastern part of the state serves with pride and a genuine commitment to public safety,” Wilcynski said. “I’m eager to join that team, support them in our constant public safety mission, and work together to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe.”

