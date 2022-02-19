A Norfolk student received the Life Saver Award from the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday.
Riley Butts, a Northeast Community College student, received the award after he helped save a woman’s life on May 28, 2021.
“It really means a lot to me,” Butts said.
Butts said he was on his way to Columbus when he spotted a vehicle off the side of Highway 81 near Madison.
“So I flipped around, came back, and it turns out the vehicle was on fire and somebody was still in it,” Butts said.
According to Butts, he then used a trailer ball hitch to break the back window on the vehicle.
“I hope that if anybody sees anything like that, that they will try to pull over,” Butts said.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the woman in the car was suffering from a diabetic reaction, which caused her to drive off the road and hit a tree. Butts was able to pull the woman out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.
“After we got this lady out, I told everybody that since it was on fire — even though it's not by the fuel tank — it’s probably going to explode once or twice,” Butts said. “So we just had everybody back up until 911 showed up.”
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Greg Lammers presented the award to Butts at the Troop B Headquarters at 1401 W. Eisenhower Ave. in Norfolk. Lammers was on the scene when the accident happened last year.
“It's refreshing to see when a fellow citizen steps up and does a deed worthy of recognition,” said Jim Stover, a Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant.
Butts is in the auto body repair technology program at Northeast Community College.