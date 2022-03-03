An old military ordnance in Oakdale was among a recent string of explosives destroyed by the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Air National Guard.
On Sunday, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad that it had been notified of an old military ordnance at a residence in Oakdale. Troopers and the National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit responded, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol.
After determining that the device was a practice bomb, it was transported to a safe location and destroyed due to the possibility of containing explosive materials, Thomas said.
Sunday’s disposal of an explosive device was one of three reported by the state patrol within a week.
On Feb. 24, a Fremont resident located a grenade in the belongings of a deceased relative, Thomas said. That person reported it to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, which contacted the state patrol’s bomb squad.
Upon inspection, troopers determined that the grenade was live. The grenade was transported to a safe location where it was destroyed with a counter charge by troopers and the National Guard’s EOD unit.
On Monday, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office notified the bomb squad that it had located what was believed to be a cannon round at a residence in Rushville, Thomas said. Upon inspection, troopers identified the device as an artillery projectile fuse and believed it to be a live explosive device.
Bomb squad troopers and EOD unit members traveled to Rushville to handle the device. The artillery fuse was transported to a safe location and destroyed with a counter charge.
“Explosive devices can be extremely dangerous,” said Trooper Gabe Skalka, commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad. “If you ever find anything like any of these items, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it. Our teams can be called in to handle and dispose of the items in a safe manner.”
The state patrol has hazardous device technicians stationed throughout the state to work with local authorities for this type of situation, Thomas said. The state patrol also partners with the Nebraska National Guard’s EOD unit for many operations throughout the year.