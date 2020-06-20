Nebraska State Patrol graduates include three area recruits

LINCOLN — Fifteen new troopers are ready to hit the road across Nebraska. The members of the 62nd Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office on Friday to officially join the ranks of the patrol.
“These new troopers desire to serve our state and make a difference,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Through the challenges they’ve already overcome as a team, the members of Camp 62 have displayed their determination to serve Nebraska with integrity and rebuild the trust in law enforcement that has been shaken in recent weeks.”
Three of the graduates are from Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Watch video from their graduation here.
Seth Miller of Norfolk has been assigned to Scottsbluff Troop E. Madison Reynoldson of Norfolk has been assigned to Norfolk Troop B. Daniel Osuna-Salazar of West Point has been assigned to Norfolk Troop B, but will be stationed out of West Point.
Reynoldson was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Col. Bolduc provided remarks during the graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.
The class of Camp 62 completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.
The new troopers will now continue their training during a field training process, while being paired with veteran troopers throughout the state.