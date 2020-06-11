Seward Sheriff's stop

Law enforcement officers found $1.9 million in an Ohio pickup truck after stopping it on Interstate 80 in Seward County for a traffic infraction.

 Seward County Sheriff's Office

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 yielded $1.9 million in cash after a Nebraska sheriff pulled over a pickup for a traffic violation.

At 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance stopped a Chevy Silverado pickup from Ohio for failing to signal a lane change.

Vance became suspicious and asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office. Vance's police dog, Igor, indicated the possibility of contraband and a full search was conducted with the assistance of other officers.

The money was found in a duffel bag in the rear of the truck.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, has been arrested on suspicion of currency violations and money laundering, according to the Sheriff's Office. Federal charges are pending.

Tags

In other news

Private farm used to put on cattle show

Private farm used to put on cattle show

BATTLE CREEK — It took a lot of resources and combined efforts, but the challenging task of putting together a cattle show in less than two months proved to be well worth the effort.

Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension in Madison County is opening to the public Thursday, June 11. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Potential Nebraska ag losses

Potential Nebraska ag losses

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska potentially faces nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural losses from the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

Woodland Park closures

Woodland Park closures

North Eastwood Street from Trailridge Road to Benjamin Avenue will be shut down starting Thursday for street repairs, according to the Woodland Park Sanitary and Improvement District board in Stanton County.