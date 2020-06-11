A traffic stop on Interstate 80 yielded $1.9 million in cash after a Nebraska sheriff pulled over a pickup for a traffic violation.
At 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance stopped a Chevy Silverado pickup from Ohio for failing to signal a lane change.
Vance became suspicious and asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office. Vance's police dog, Igor, indicated the possibility of contraband and a full search was conducted with the assistance of other officers.
The money was found in a duffel bag in the rear of the truck.
The driver, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, has been arrested on suspicion of currency violations and money laundering, according to the Sheriff's Office. Federal charges are pending.