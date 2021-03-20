Nebraska is moving up in the rankings.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a press conference Friday that the state administered more than 690,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reaching 72% of residents 65 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that Nebraska ranked fifth in the percentage of shots that have gone to its most vulnerable population.
It also appears that Nebraska is gaining momentum with the number vaccinated. Ricketts said Nebraska set a record Thursday with 22,253 vaccine doses delivered in arms.
The focus will continue to be on vaccinating the people who are the most vulnerable, he said.
As the most vulnerable age groups are completed, the vaccinations will be opened up to anyone who wants to get one — probably this spring, Ricketts said.
So why has Nebraska jumped in the vaccine charts?
Ricketts said there has been great cooperation with the local health departments, including Lincoln and Lancaster County, as well as vaccination clinics in Douglas County.
“All of our health directors are very keenly focused on delivering those vaccines,” Ricketts said. “And from the state’s standpoint, Angie Ling and her health team have worked very closely with the health department to really keep us focused on getting this done.”
Ling is the incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Ricketts said the state is looking at reports daily to make sure that the pharmacies and health departments don’t have doses that are building up.
So why did the state get off to a rough start with vaccinations?
Ricketts said like anything, when the state first put the system in place, it had to learn to get better. Inventory management, for example, has been improved to get a better idea where the vaccines are and where they need to go, he said.
The state also stands eighth on the Centers for Disease Control list for the number of doses delivered per capita.
The CDC indicated that as of Thursday morning, Nebraska ranked 12th with 895,430 doses distributed to the state and 731,885 doses distributed in arms. The percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered is 81.74%.
New Mexico has administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines it has received, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.
The CDC's data tracker compiles data from health care facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed to each state and the total number each state has administered.
As of early Thursday morning, a total of 151,108,445 vaccine doses had been distributed in the U.S., and 115,730,008 had been administered, or 76.59%. Additionally, 75,495,716 people had received one or more doses of the vaccine, and 40,981,464 had received the full two doses.
That means 22.7% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 12.3% had been fully vaccinated.
The CDC said some numbers may not reflect the actual number of vaccines administered, as coding problems and data lags have hindered efforts to accurately count and publicly report how many doses are administered daily in some states.
Many of those doses are in inventory and are yet to be administered in arms.
Ricketts said on Friday that he didn’t know the exact number of vaccines that had gone to waste — but he believes it is “a fraction of 1%.”
The number provided by the White House indicates that nationwide it is a “very, very small number as well,” Ricketts said.
Those interested in getting the vaccine do need to show up.
“It’s not something you can just show up and get,” Ricketts said. “You have to schedule that ahead of time.”
To register, go to https://vaccinate.ne.gov/ and fill out the questionnaire.