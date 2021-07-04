The rich, diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers is the subject of a Norfolk Public Library presentation for Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m.

The talk is free and open to the public and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” by historian Jeff Barnes is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people.

Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques and statues.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’ newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”

Sponsored by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, the book is a full-color, comprehensive guide to the nearly 300 monuments, statues, markers and plaques erected and placed across the state from being established as a territory to the 1967 centennial in commemoration of historical events, places and people.

In addition to the photographs of the markers and the history behind them, Barnes has included the locations and GPS coordinates to allow for site visits.

“Many of these sites are in remote locations far from towns and cities,” Barnes said. “I think with the ‘social distancing’ that we’re encouraged to adopt, seeing these monuments in natural settings that haven’t changed greatly is a great Nebraska weekend adventure.”

Barnes is also the author of “Forts of the Northern Plains,” “The Great Plains Guide to Custer,” “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill,” “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park” and “150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial.”

A fifth-generation Nebraskan and former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a past trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission and former marketing director of the Durham Museum.

Tags

In other news

Albion to host town hall

Albion to host town hall

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that he will host a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Albion later this month.

+2
Charged and ready to go

Charged and ready to go

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for NPPD’s new electric vehicle charging station on the east side of Norfolk Avenue, near the intersection with First Street.

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alfredo Lopez and his wife Marian were asleep when the first thundering blast jolted them awake. Moments later, a second boom, much louder than the first, shook their bed on the sixth floor of their Miami apartment.

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Miami-area high-rise loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building when it was found to be unsafe in a review prompted by the deadly collap…

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives.