A display honoring fallen Nebraska military members is coming to Norfolk.
“Remembering Our Fallen” is a traveling photo memorial of Nebraska armed forces personnel who have died during the war on terrorism. It will be on display from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, at Midwest Bank’s location at 2601 W. Cooper Drive in Norfolk.
“It’s Nebraska specific,” said Samantha Wolfe, director of marketing at Midwest Bank, which is hosting the memorial. “It recognizes soldiers in the military that have given their lives since Sept. 11, 2001, through 2021. The global war on terror is what they call it.”
This memorial and 14 other state memorials representing 60% of the United States’ fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, have been created by Patriotic Productions, a nonprofit organization that has its headquarters in Omaha. A national memorial with fallen military members from all states was unveiled in July 2017 and continues to travel across the nation.
Norfolk has played host to Nebraska’s “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial in the past. In 2013, it was on display at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The memorial since has been updated to include military and personal photos, as well as mementos of those who have more recently given their life to serve their country.
Several from the area are memorialized in the tribute. They include Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Blake Jr. of Spencer, who died Sept. 21, 2005, in a plane crash; Sgt. Joshua Ford of Pender, who died in combat July 31, 2006; Cpl. Josiah Hollopeter of Valentine, who died June 14, 2014, in small-arms fire; 1st Lt. Edward Iwan of Albion, who died from a rocket-propelled grenade; on Nov. 12, 2004; Sgt. Joshua Mann of Winside, who died in noncombat on July 30, 2011; Sgt. Dennis Morgan of Valentine, who died April 17, 2004, in a roadside bombing; Sgt. Robert Schlote, who died in noncombat on May 14, 2011; and Sgt. Jacob Schmuecker of Atkinson, who died July 21, 2007, from a roadside bomb.
Also included in the display are Sgt. Adam Bosley of Lynch, who did three tours in Iraq before dying stateside in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 19, 2009; Master Sgt. Christian Riege of Pierce, who died stateside in a shooting in Nevada on Sept. 6, 2011; and Spc. William Seier of Madison, who did a tour in Afghanistan and died by suicide while stateside on Jan. 19, 2014.
Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial, said in a press release that people should never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.
“While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living — to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of the military,” Williams said.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, the bank will host a coffee call and ceremony in conjunction with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. Wolfe said members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Riders have been invited to be special guests.
“We’re also working with the vets’ home to get the vets transported there at some time — whatever time it works for them, as well,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said there are staff members at Midwest Bank who served during the wars in Aghanistan and Iraq, as well. The bank is bringing the memorial because it is a good way to recognize those who have given their lives for freedom.
“It’s the perfect time — right before Memorial Day — to call attention to it and, also, to provide it to the community free of charge, “ she said. “We’re letting anyone who wants to come in during that week come in and see it and reflect on the sacrifices that have been given to remind us what the holiday that’s coming up is really about.”