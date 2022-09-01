Nebraska is the only state that doesn’t provide designated, increased funding for career and technical education.
It’s an issue that state leaders are just now catching up to as they realize the impact that career and technical education (CTE) funding has on not only schools, but the workforce as well.
Katie Graham, director of the Nebraska Department of Education’s CTE office, spoke at the state board of education meeting on Aug. 9 about the lack of earmarked, or designated, funding for CTE in the state.
Graham said Nebraska receives federal CTE funds from the Perkins V grant every year. The federal money, which is estimated to be around $1.2 billion for 2023, is split among all 50 states based on population size. Because of Nebraska’s smaller population size, it receives a lesser amount of federal Perkins V funds than some other states.
Nebraska is estimated to receive $7.9 million in Perkins V funds for this upcoming fiscal year, Graham said.
Once the state receives the Perkins V money, it is split between state funds and local funds. The local funds then are divided even further between secondary (high schools) and postsecondary (colleges), leaving only $3.4 million this year for around 240 high schools across the state.
Postsecondary institutions receive less CTE funding than secondary institutions.
However, the CTE funding issue is not a federal problem — it’s a state problem.
One website that has reached more eyes lately in Nebraska is ED Build, which tracks school funding across the nation. The site has a map that shows which states designate and provide increased funding for CTE, and Nebraska is shown as the only state that doesn’t.
“In this case, this isn’t a great map to be called out for,” Graham said.
‘It’s a major issue’
Mike Johnson, vice president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, said providing designated CTE funding in the state would help individuals find high-paying jobs.
“Manufacturing jobs are generally some of the best jobs that you can get right out of school. They're typically full-time employment with benefits — they're great paying jobs,” Johnson said.
But the lack of designated CTE funding affects more than just individuals. It also affects the whole state, according to Kirk Penner, a state board of education member.
Penner said at the board of education meeting that the CTE funding issue also affects workforce development.
“We all know we're in a worker shortage everywhere,” Penner said. “I own a manufacturing facility (and) if I lose my welder, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Penner said one way to combat the workforce shortage in Nebraska would be to provide extended funding for CTE students.
“It is a major issue in the state. … We have a captive audience that we can catch,” Penner said, “and we can have them explore and be interested in skilled jobs that will pay $100,000 per year if they just go to a two-year school.”
Scott Volk, vice president of MetalQuest Unlimited, said providing designated funding for CTE also would help the nation, not just Nebraska.
Volk said it’s hard for companies to be self-sufficient and provide products as a majority of manufacturing jobs remain outside of the U.S, especially as conflicts continue to arise outside of the nation.
“And that is much bigger than Nebraska, but what it boils down to is: We need more manufacturing here stateside. And the only way to do that is to have more skilled people for those jobs,” Volk said.
Costly hurdles
CTE programs in schools across Nebraska have many struggles that could be eased with designated funding, according to CTE leaders. And one of those struggles deals with the high cost that comes with maintaining CTE programs.
Graham said CTE programs often cost more than regular classes because of the smaller number of students enrolling.
But, Volk said, CTE programs also are more costly because of the equipment that is needed, such as tractors and welding equipment.
“For a student to learn to be a machinist, there are 10s, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment that need to be purchased,” Volk said. “That's obviously a lot more than a lot of other programs, and that's where the funding is so crucial.”
Johnson said funding for CTE teachers is also sparse. High school instructors can be hard to find, and even when they are found, it’s hard to repay them sufficiently with the funds provided.
“If the schools had more funds to pay instructors, I think we would have more instructors and, therefore, we would have more students going through these types of programs,” Johnson said. “And then we should have more folks who are available to fill the great jobs that are open right now.”
Volk said there’s still a lot of schools that don’t have any type of CTE programs. However, providing increased and designated funding would help create more CTE programs across the state.
“Since there isn't money specifically set aside for CTE, it really does impact programs,” Volk said.
Looking to future
The lack of designated and extended funding may seem like a daunting issue, but leaders are hopeful that it will be discussed further and even acted on in the Legislature in the coming years.
Penner said at the board of education meeting that he already has state senators interested in supporting designated CTE funds.
“There’s a lot of interest in this because it’s a huge issue,” Penner said.
Johnson said he’s optimistic for the future of increased CTE funding since discussions are starting to catch fire.
“I'm really happy that those conversations are now taking place,” Johnson said. “And I think that it’s just creating a great environment for something to potentially get done at the state level, to match or multiply these federal funds that come in.”