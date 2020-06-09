Members of the Nebraska Press Association have elected Cody Gerlach of Cambridge to a three-year term on the Nebraska Press Association board of directors and Tim Linscott to a three-year term on the Nebraska Press Advertising Service, or OnePress, board of directors. The vote was held by electronic format June 4-5 as a component of the NPA annual meeting, which could not be held in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also by electronic vote, members approved the three-year reappointments of John Erickson of the Bridgeport News-Blade to the NPA board of directors and Vicki Hrabanek to the NPAS/OnePress board of directors. Hrabanek is the advertising director of the Norfolk Daily News. Their terms also expire in 2023.

In May, the one-year terms of the 2020-21 officers for both entities began. Amy Johnson, owner and publisher of the Springview Herald, is the new president of NPA; vice president is Kevin Peterson, publisher of the Wayne Herald. For OnePress, Randy Sadd, owner and publisher of the Doniphan Herald, is president. Vicki Hrabanek of the Daily News is vice president.

Tags

In other news

California sheriff: Gunman ‘very intent’ on killing police

California sheriff: Gunman ‘very intent’ on killing police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — An Air Force sergeant and leader in an elite military security force was armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons and had a desire to harm police when he launched a deadly attack on unsuspecting officers, a Northern California sheriff said Monday.

In poor regions, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks

In poor regions, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks

SAO PAULO (AP) — As many countries gingerly start lifting their lockdown measures, experts worry that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic, and they say more realistic options are needed.

Nebraska Press Association elects board members

Members of the Nebraska Press Association have elected Cody Gerlach of Cambridge to a three-year term on the Nebraska Press Association board of directors and Tim Linscott to a three-year term on the Nebraska Press Advertising Service, or OnePress, board of directors. The vote was held by el…