The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), a state association that represents the interests of nonprofits across Nebraska and southwest Iowa, is hosting a series of virtual roundtables in July and August to identify solutions and gather crucial input from nonprofits to address five key areas where there is an immediate need for COVID-19 relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The association has conducted multiple surveys on how nonprofits and their constituents have been affected by COVID-19 and what relief is needed now.
Guidance is sought in identifying solutions that will transform Nebraska’s future in the following areas: early childhood, food insecurity, physical and mental health, housing and workforce. Individual experts and stakeholders who work in these fields, policy makers, government employees’ agencies and members of the public are invited to attend one of the following virtual roundtable events on Zoom:
— Monday, July 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
— Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nonprofits are eligible to receive ARPA funds to pay for services and implement strategic investments in their communities. Transformational ideas collected at the roundtable events will be presented to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his staff, the Nebraska Legislature and other units of governments as they make decisions on how to use ARPA funds to address systemic challenges in Nebraska.
“The COVID-19 pandemic resurfaced an undeniable truth: Charitable nonprofits and governments are natural partners, serving the same constituents in the same communities,” said NAM CEO Anne Hindery. “The challenges of one are the challenges of all. Such partnerships allow for leveraging of resources, relationships, and strengths to serve communities even better.”
Registration for the roundtable series is available at www.nonprofitam.org/events/.