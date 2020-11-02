Nebraska musician to perform for Little Red Hen Theatre

WAKEFIELD — Singer/songwriter Daniel Christian will be performing a free concert via Facebook Live for the Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. The concert is presented as part of the theater’s 2020 “Connections and Family” season. Because of COVID-19, the event will be presented via Facebook Live.
The Nashville recording artist has entertained audiences in theaters, churches, festivals, stadiums and living rooms across the nation. Some events include Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Country Stampede and South by Southwest. He has opened shows for a diverse range of popular artists, including The Fixx, Selah, Montgomery Gentry and many more. He has won two National Country Music Festival awards, and he has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations in his native Nebraska, including best singer-songwriter, best alternative/indie artist, best Christian/gospel, album of the year,and artist of the year.
Described as “Jackson Browne with a fuller, more modern sound” and “an outstanding musician with a knack for putting an audience at ease,” Christian promises to deliver an engaging and compelling experience with his original music and knack for storytelling. For more than a decade, Christian has been sharing his music across the country, completing a coast-to-coast tour of the United States in 2014 and releasing two new albums in 2017 (“Coffee” and “Toast”) with South Carolina label Tremulant Records.
The performance is being presented free of charge and is open to the public, thanks to the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment. To enjoy the concert, audiences simply need to visit the Little Red Hen Theatre's Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience for our entire community. Daniel is a fantastic performer, and we know audiences will greatly enjoy his work,” according to a theater press release. “Although we wish he could join us in person, the Facebook Live format is a great option that allows everyone to tune in safely.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information about the event may be found at the Little Red Hen Theatre’s website at www.littleredhentheatre.com or on its Facebook page.