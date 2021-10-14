Bits of Broken Chair

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy has spent the past two years at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

 NIKKI MOORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy is back for a fifth year of fundraising.

Through a collaborative effort between supporters of the University of Nebraska and the University of Minnesota, the fan-favorite trophy is back to fundraise for both the Team Jack Foundation and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Husker and Gopher fans donated $43,400 over the previous four years at brokenchairtrophy.com to support their cause. This year, organizers hope to raise $20,000 this year, $10,000 for each of its fundraising partners. As of Wednesday, Nebraska fans had surpassed the original $10,000 goal and Minnesota was nearing the goal. So far, nearly $19,000 has been raised.

At the Masonic Children’s Hospital, the trophy has spent the past two years on display greeting families at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone. Donations to the Team Jack Foundation will continue to support pediatric brain cancer research, while donations to the Masonic Children’s Hospital will be put toward the Casey O'Brien's Team One Four Infusion Center Transformation fund.

Before the game in Minneapolis this year, the trophy will be available for photos and donations will be accepted in and around tailgates on Saturday. Donations also may be made prior to gameday by visiting brokenchairtrophy.com/donate.

