LINCOLN (AP) — Now that voters have legalized casino gambling in Nebraska, state lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate the industry and use a portion of the revenue it generates.
Members of the Legislature’s General Affairs Committee dug into those details Monday in a public hearing focused on the soon-to-arrive casinos.
Two of Monday’s bills, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the committee chairman, were aimed at ensuring that the initiatives are implemented smoothly. Much of the hearing was spent on LB560 and 561, which would flesh out the voter-approved laws.
Among other provisions, proposals would limit sports betting to people actually in the casinos, prohibit the use of credit cards for gambling in casinos and allow people to put themselves on an exclusion list. The bills would create new crimes for such things as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble. They would raise the age for betting on horse races to 21, up from 19, to match the age limit at the casinos.
The provision of a bill to allow sports betting only inside casinos drew opposition from a lawmaker whose district isn’t eligible to get a casino.
“My community is feeling the effects (of casino gambling), but in no way will we draw the revenue,” said Sen. Justin Wayne, who represents a high-poverty section of northern Omaha. He has introduced LB545 to allow sports betting statewide.
Roughly two-thirds of Nebraska voters approved constitutional amendments in November to allow casinos at the state’s six licensed horse-racing tracks and devote a portion of the money to a tax credit for property owners. The ballot campaign was bankrolled by Ho-Chunk Inc., a company owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, which is now working to open casinos at tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City.
Lance Morgan, the president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, said the industry needs regulations to clarify issues that couldn’t be placed on the ballot measure, such as sports betting. He said the casinos would help Omaha and Lincoln by providing jobs for residents.
Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln proposed a bill add county agricultural societies to the list of entities that are to share tax revenue from the yet-to-be-constructed casinos. Her bill would not touch the property tax money but would redirect 10% of the revenue intended for the counties and cities where the casinos are located. Geist said she offered the proposal to provide a steady stream of funding for the Lancaster Events Center, which was hit hard by the pandemic.
Geist pointed to the Nebraska State Fair, which receives funding from the Nebraska Lottery, and said she was looking for ways to finance Lincoln’s county fair without using property taxes.
“Once (the money) ends up in the general fund, it’s very difficult to designate those dollars,” she said.
Briese said it’s important for lawmakers to move quickly to set up clear rules for the casinos, even though he personally opposes gambling.
“It’s our responsibility to ensure that the will of the voters is respected,” Briese said.
Legislative Resolution 26CA, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would amend the state Constitution to allow sports betting on a broader basis. Wayne’s bill seeks to legalize sports betting and poker by defining them as games of skill, which would not run afoul of the constitutional limits on gambling.
The initiative language allowing for all “games of chance” at the race track casinos already allows sports betting at those locations.
But Sean Ostrow, representing sports betting company DraftKings, argued that not all Nebraskans would want to drive to the casinos to bet on games. He also said competition in sports betting would benefit the state.
Committee members took no immediate action on the bills.
