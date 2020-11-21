The surge in Nebraska COVID-19 cases has backlogged the state’s contact tracing system, causing some positive individuals and their close contacts to not be contacted at all.
During a Thursday press briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) would start taking additional measures next week to help decrease the temporary backlog.
“At the end of the day yesterday, we had 2,600 cases in our queue,” said Ashley Newmeyer, DHHS chief data strategist. “About 50% of these are needing a second call and 50% are needing an initial call.”
Contact tracing is one of the state’s tools in reducing COVID-19 spread. Tracers reach out to positive residents and interview them, asking about symptoms and close contacts and giving them isolation instructions.
Tracers then call that person’s close contacts to inform them of quarantine instructions.
The department’s plans to reduce the backlog include reducing the number of questions asked during tracing interviews; reducing the number of call attempts from five to two; and focusing on calling those who test positive for COVID-19 only.
DHHS is asking positive individuals to inform their close contacts of quarantine or isolation instructions given during contact tracing calls.
Newmeyer said DHHS is aware it can’t be certain close contacts are being informed, but the change will only be temporary.
Ricketts said he started investigating the issue after he heard from one woman who didn’t receive a contact tracing call for eight days.
He said now the state is trying to “make amends” to those not reached and to serve people in a more timely manner.
Another measure includes increasing contact tracers. Starting Monday, more than 1,000 workers will be in service.
“We didn’t do our job. We should have been more on top of that and bringing those people on, and we didn’t do that,” Ricketts said. “We should have done a better job to ramp up those people before.”
Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, also announced hospitals have already received the first shipments of monoclonal antibodies.
The new therapy was presented at Tuesday’s press briefing with Ricketts. The antibodies, which are manmade, specifically target and destroy the spike protein of the coronavirus.
The treatment was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago and prevents up to 10% of patients with COVID-19 from being hospitalized. High-risk and more vulnerable patients are prioritized in receiving the treatment.
“We did get the first allocation last week — it went to 39 hospital facilities,” Anthone said. “They received the allocations they asked for, which are being infused right now. We are supposed to be receiving shipments every week from the government.”