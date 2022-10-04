Bob Kneifl

A Ponca fireman will be among those who are honored at the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.

Volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician Bob J. Kneifl, who served on the Ponca Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, will be one of 148 firefighters honored. Kneifl died Dec. 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Kneifl was a business owner in Ponca, starting Husker Service in 1982 and operating it until his death. In 1994, he saw that the local fire department needed volunteers and decided to join. He served as both an EMT and firefighter, earning numerous awards for fire and rescue person of the year for all of his hard work throughout his 26 years of service. He was also the department rescue captain for 22 years, ensuring that fellow EMTs had the tools, resources and training they needed to safely serve our community.

Kneifl had a true passion for fire prevention, serving as Ponca’s fire prevention officer for more than 20 years and as president of the Northeast Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op.

He brought several new resources to the community, including Fire Pup, his fire prevention puppets, and Fireman SpongeBob, a clown character he came up with after attending State Fire School. Fireman SpongeBob was a staple in the Ponca community.

Kneifl knew the risks associated with being a fireman and EMT. He trained many members on how to be safe while serving our community. Despite taking all of the precautions he could, he contracted COVID, which claimed his life in late 2020.

The foundation recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both. The memorial weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter's commitment to public duty.

Families of America's fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service and a memorial service.

