Farmer Jay Volk isn’t tucked away in a warm bed on these below-zero nights.
With calving season underway, he’s either sleeping on the couch or on a recliner in a heated shed outside on his farm near Arlington.
In this bitter cold, he and his brother Clark can’t afford to miss even one birth. Not when one of their young seed bulls eventually can sell for $4,000.
“They are pretty wet when they’re born. Two hours outdoors in this weather, and they are done. They are dead,” Jay Volk said. “We check every two to three hours. You have to keep that up.”
Although it’s corn-growing country in the eastern half of the state, the Volks, like many other farmers, raise some cattle, too. The family operates J&C Simmentals in Washington County. About 170 of their 200 cows have given birth.
After years in the business, the Volks are used to dealing with some freezing weather during calving season.
But this current stretch of brutal weather is unusual and exhausting. Mistakes are compounded. Cows need extra feed to keep warm, which costs more money on an already-thin bottom line.
“It makes extra work. Everything is hard,” Clark Volk said.
Jeff Fallon, who farms near Elkhorn, has a herd of 30. He’s glad he’s almost done. Other than a set of twins, it was an uneventful year until the freezing temperatures arrived.
He’ll do whatever it takes to keep his calves alive, including depositing one in the heat of his older SUV if a cow gives birth unexpectedly in the cold.
“If you have a calf, you have to get him warmed up and dried off,” he said. “You lose the calves, and that is the whole year shot.”
The Volks say they’re lucky. They’re set up with a calving shed they keep around 45 to 50 degrees. The recliner sits in a small enclosed shed next door. A camera lets them keep track of the births coming feet away.
The calving shed right now is packed with expectant mothers and newborn calves. The Volks keep careful track of when the mothers are due to give birth, and then bring them in for the event.
If there are too many animals, the healthier babies are moved to the nursery after a day or so. It isn’t heated, but it’s still protected from the elements. Cornstalk bedding keeps everyone warm.
In less than a week, the youngsters are ready to join their moms back outside. Even then, small enclosures give the calves relief from the cold.
Tyler Bruhn, who has a small cattle herd near Elk City, said they get stronger by the day.
“It’s pretty obvious there is a huge difference between a 3-day-old and a 14-day-old,” he said. “Keep them dry and bedded is the key to success, and they can fight off the cold. We also pump more feed to the mothers — less stress on them is also important.”
Most of the farmers the Volks know in this area have a similar setup, although a friend, after seeing the forecast, had to clear out his hay storage and create makeshift pens after buying some cows that all are supposed to calve this week.
“I guarantee he’s tired,” Clark Volk said.
Volk himself was working outside on a broken tractor this week and said every part of his body felt frozen. Not so for his cows.
With their thick hides, he said, they are built to be outside.
“When the sun is shining like this, they are just fine,” he said. “My calves are running around with their tails in the air, saying this is great.”
The hardest thing on livestock is cold rain, he said, when the animals get soaked to the skin.
That’s why many cattle producers make the decision to calve earlier in the year, avoiding muddy and cold conditions later in March. It’s a gamble with possible bad weather, but just one of many you take when raising cows, Jay Volk said.
“When you can’t get out of the mud, that’s when you have a real disaster,” he said. “We move all the snow out of yards, so the pens have a chance to recover. Otherwise, it stays wet for weeks.”
As difficult as it may be here, Clark Volk said, it’s easier than for ranchers out west, who don’t have the same kind of calving enclosures and are sometimes sleeping in their vehicles to keep close watch on their cows birthing outside.
“Don’t feel sorry for us. It’s our choice,” he said. “They are going to weather this. This isn’t a blizzard where snow covers them up.”