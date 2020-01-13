In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 photo, farmer Kurt Kaser walks across a yard at his farm in rural Pender, Neb. In April, Kaser's left leg was partially amputated after stepping into a running grain auger and he used his pocket knife to sever the remaining tissue before crawling to his home to call for help. Since the accident, he is on his second prosthetic leg and has traveled to Germany to appear on a television show.