Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension in Madison County is opening to the public Thursday, June 11. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To help keep staff and the public safe, Nebraska Extension is asking the public to wear a mask if possible when visiting the office. Masks will be available for those who do not have one, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. As part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Extension will follow the university COVID-19 staffing guidelines by reducing the number of staff working in the office daily.
COVID-19 requirements can change quickly, so it is best to call 402-370-4040 to schedule a face-to-face appointment. Staff not scheduled to work in the office will continue to work remotely and will be available to answer questions by calling the same number.
Extension follows Madison County security requirements in which the front door is locked and the public is admitted by using the doorbell. Those dropping off an item should continue to use the outside drop box.
There have been many questions about 4-H due to the announcement that the 2020 Madison County Fair & Rodeo has been postponed until 2021. A special 4-H Showcase action plan has been approved by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. This 4-H Showcase will feature a series of 4-H special events, including livestock shows, to recognize youths’ achievements. Following the guidelines from the governor and health department, all 4-H sponsored events will be closed to the public to ensure the youths, parents and volunteers remain safe and healthy. A virtual video highlighting Madison County's 4-H members also is in the works.
Extension will continue to test canning gauges and lids every Wednesday, with no appointment necessary. To ensure the food you process is safe, gauges should be tested annually. Because of special 4-H events, there will be no testing July 1, 8 and 15. Free testing will be June 24, July 22, August 12 and September 16. All other dates, a fee is charged for testing each lid and gauge. Canners using weights do not have to be tested.