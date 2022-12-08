MADISON — Nebraska Extension has rolled out a new strategic plan.
It’s not that there are significant changes, however, as the plan continues to focus on such pillars as crops and water, early childhood, food nutrition and 4-H youth development — among others.
Amy Topp, a zone coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Northeast Nebraska, provided the Madison County Board of Commissioners with an update during its meeting on Tuesday.
Topp, who covers nine counties, said Nebraska Extension has a new dean, Charles Stoltenow, who took over about a year ago and traveled the state. After he traveled the state and visited with residents, a new strategic plan was developed.
“In Nebraska, we feel that individuals are talking about developing a skilled workforce, enhancing our health and well-being, creating statewide and economic vitality and retaining and attracting young people,” Topp said.
Within those areas are what is known as “The Big 3,” Topp said.
The three areas are:
— Strengthen Nebraska agriculture and food systems.
— Inspire Nebraskans and their communities.
— Enhance the health and well-being of all Nebraskans.
“We want to continue to be that connection here in our local communities,” Topp said, “bringing that role of research and engaging with Nebraskans as best we can to help benefit them.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he was pleased to learn one of the areas that Nebraska Extension has engaged is entrepreneurship and programs.
In January, the county board is scheduled to receive an update on how Madison County Extension has benefited area communities locally.