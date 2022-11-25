Hundreds of educators, law enforcement officers and first responders from across Nebraska joined the Nebraska Department of Education’s School Safety staff recently for specialized training from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

Participants came away from the workshop able to train others in the standard response protocol and the standard reunification method. This includes program implementation, team training and handling of advanced questions.

The one-day training was provided in person at four locations across Nebraska. Both public and private schools were encouraged to attend.

The purpose behind this training was to bring about common signage and language when threats, hazards or incidents occur in communities to put everyone on the same page. Education, preparation and collaboration in these measures bring about better results during actual events.

“This information is vital,” said Jay Martin, NDE school safety and security director. “It was great to see different community partners come together and work toward the common goal of keeping all children in Nebraska safe.”

Information on Safe2HelpNE was also available at the training. Safe2HelpNE is a reporting system designed for students, staff and parents to anonymously report concerning behavior that could have an impact on the safety of students or schools across Nebraska. Safe2HelpNE provides service 24/7/365 with trained crisis counselors responding to the reports and relaying information to the proper threat assessment team members at the participating schools. This is a free resource available to Nebraska school communities.

