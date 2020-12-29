College students are adjusting to an unprecedented school year.
Luke Swanson, a Dannebrog native, was having a successful spring 2020 semester. The sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was improving his grades and had periodic check-ins with academic advisors to ensure his success.
Then, COVID-19 started to spread across the United States.
On March 12, UNL announced all classes would be moved to a remote format. Swanson said that’s when he began to struggle academically.
“I’ve always kind of had a tendency to struggle a little bit,” Swanson said. “So when COVID happened, that made things a lot harder.”
Swanson said he had difficulties with remote learning. He said his grades suffered when he did not have regular access to the resources he was utilizing to ensure his academic success.
“I had kind of like weekly check-ups with a different adviser than I normally was using, and he helped me a lot before COVID happened,” Swanson said. “And then once COVID happened, it kind of just got cut off.”
When UNL transitioned to a remote learning format, Swanson’s classes were switched to an asynchronous format.
“It was hard because I couldn’t ask the professors questions during class,” he said. “I could set up a session with a teaching assistant but sometimes they weren’t able to answer questions I thought the professors could.”
Swanson said not having in-person classes or meetings with the resources he used to help him academically was a big factor for him when he decided not to come back to UNL this fall.
“I'm a very hands-on, in-person type of learner, and my brain just doesn't work like that,” he said.
For now, Swanson will be taking a break from school until life during the pandemic calms down. He is not sure when he will be returning. But, he isn’t the only one who has changed his college plans due to the pandemic.
Hannah Hovendick of Lincoln also considered taking a year off from school before enrolling as a freshman. The day before check-in, she decided that despite the circumstances COVID had caused at universities, she didn’t want to wait a year before starting.
She, along with her parents, researched and decided that Masters University in California was the best option for her. Hovendick was especially drawn to Masters’ welcoming, Christ-centered environment.
She said those characteristics have made her transition much easier and helped her to adjust to being away from home.
“It's also been fun, too, because in California, when you do things, it's mainly going to the beach,” she said. “We’ve tried to make the best of it that we can, but it’s been pretty difficult.”
Hovendick is grateful for the outdoorsy culture but admitted the difficulty of making new friends.
“It's not what everyone said college was gonna be like,” Hovendick said.
Not only have COVID restrictions made it difficult to make new friends, but she said online learning harmed her academic experience.
Attending classes that are primarily online has caused confusion. Hovendick admitted that sometimes the professors aren’t the best at keeping students up to date. However, she also understands that this situation is new for professors, too.
“I think that's just them learning how to do all of this because they've never had to do everything online before,” she said.
Despite these challenges, she plans to return to Masters University for the spring semester and is excited about the warm weather and the ability to socialize outside.