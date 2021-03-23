CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is still open and active with events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college has been able to maintain safe activities on campus, including its recent Discover Day, with more visits, tours and interactive academic sessions on April 12.
They are all free to attend and feature displays from the academic divisions, student clubs and competition teams, such as ranch horse and stock dogs.
“Here at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, our recruiters and the enrollment and admissions staff have been busy all winter,” said Larry Gossen, college dean, in a media release. “The pace is steady and very productive. Our team has enjoyed hundreds of conversations with high school students, often with parents and school counselors and teachers.”
Part of the University of Nebraska system, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is a two-year institution with a statewide mission of preparing students for successful careers in agriculture, veterinary technology and related industries.
It’s known for its affordable tuition, high job-placement rate for its graduates and for the success of student teams in competitive activities including crops judging, ranch horse events, livestock judging, shotgun sports, stock dog trials and intercollegiate rodeo.
Even with COVID-19, two recruiters have been making visits to high school classrooms in person and virtually.
The college also recently joined 75 colleges and higher learning institutions in a virtual college fair sponsored by EducationQuest.
In February, Perkins County High School brought students for a day of tours and conversations about college and career possibilities. Their travel and expenses were covered by a scholarship from EducationQuest.
The college also offers free college planning services that include need-based scholarship programs, college access grants to high schools, resources for middle schools and outreach services for community agencies.
“Having been an agriculture education instructor at the high school level and state leader with education departments and national FFA, I fully endorse college planning for youth and their families,” Gossen said.