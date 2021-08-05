At the end of July, Nebraska Central Railroad Company finished up its annual maintenance of the railroad tracks in Norfolk.
It took a week to finish, but the Nebraska Central Railroad Company made sure everything was in place for rail cars to run smoothly.
“Every year we put about 30,000 ties throughout the entire railroad, and we replace the bad ones,” said Jason Quast, Nebraska Central Railroad Company general manager. “It’s the normal, yearly maintenance.”
The company replaced 2,300 ties around the Norfolk railroad tracks, making everything flat as it corrected all the tracks.
The railroad must shut down the tracks, but the down time has no effect on any of the local industries.
“We give them a 10-hour window to work, so we will go in early or go in late,” Quast said. “There usually isn't a timing issue.”
It didn’t take long but the inspection and work on the tracks in Norfolk is something that is needed to be done.
“We’re always looking for new business — it’s all done to keep the cars on the rail,” Quast said. “We fix it today, so we don't have to fix it tomorrow.”