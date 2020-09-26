The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation and two affiliates in Northeast Nebraska have thrown their support behind the Nexus project to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
The Cattlemen Foundation, the Boone and Nance County Cattlemen and the Cuming County Feeders have donated $50,000 to the project, now under construction near the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Highway 35, according to a news release.
“We are pleased to be able to support the education of the next generation of farmers and ranchers,” said Scott Knobbe of West Point, past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Finding trained employees for our operations is always a struggle, and these new facilities at Northeast will help attract more young people to agriculture.”
Pat Meiergerd of the Cuming County Feeders said many Cuming County students attend Northeast.
“Northeast is close to home for a lot of our students, and that lets them continue to help out on their home farms and feed lots,” he said. “It is also an economical way to get a quality education.”
“A lot of our young people take dual-credit classes at area high schools through Northeast getting a jump on their college education,” said Mark Niewohner of the Boone and Nance County Cattlemen. “We hire Northeast graduates at our operations, and having more trained individuals to fill those positions is important to our success.”
Cattle production is a big part of the ag program at Northeast. The college already has a 50 cow-calf herd and feedlot operation.
The new facilities, which are projected to be complete by fall of 2021, will include a feedlot, manure lagoon and large animal handling facility.
“The support of the beef industry is important to Northeast,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “We understand the need to educate the next generation of farmers and ranchers and provide trained employees to support agriculture. Our students will become the citizens of rural communities, shopping at local stores, attending local schools and churches.”