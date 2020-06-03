Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is advising consumers that the U.S. Department of Treasury has adjusted certain features of its Economic Impact Payment debit cards in response to feedback from consumers.

Over the past two weeks, millions of Americans received their stimulus payments by prepaid debit card, instead of by paper check. Many consumers believed their card to be fraudulent or a solicitation and discarded it. Those consumers later had difficulty getting a new card without the card number and experienced significant wait times when contacting MetaBank, the card servicer.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office heard from Nebraskans over the past two weeks with questions and concerns regarding the cards.

“Our office received numerous calls from rightfully suspicious Nebraskans who recently received these prepaid cards,” Peterson said. “We appreciate every Nebraskan exercising a healthy dose of skepticism when it comes to unsolicited offers of financial assistance, but we assure the public that the Economic Impact Payment Card is legitimate.”

The U.S. Treasury has waived the $7.50 replacement fee for the first replacement card, made improvements to its phone system to help recipients reach a live customer service representative, increased the daily limit for cash withdrawals from $1,000 to $2,500, allowed recipients to transfer all of the money from their card to a bank account for free and updated the frequently asked questions section on EIPcard.com to explain these and other card features to consumers.

Consumers needing a replacement card should call 1-800-240-8100 and follow the prompts for a lost or stolen card.

Tags

In other news

Late-night hosts say fighting racism means more than talk

Late-night hosts say fighting racism means more than talk

NEW YORK (AP) — Six of America’s late-night television comedy hosts — five of them white men — turned serious after the nation’s weekend of unrest following the death of George Floyd to suggest they and others need to do more than talk about racism.

Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews

Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Court list delayed

Court list delayed

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inco…