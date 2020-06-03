Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is advising consumers that the U.S. Department of Treasury has adjusted certain features of its Economic Impact Payment debit cards in response to feedback from consumers.
Over the past two weeks, millions of Americans received their stimulus payments by prepaid debit card, instead of by paper check. Many consumers believed their card to be fraudulent or a solicitation and discarded it. Those consumers later had difficulty getting a new card without the card number and experienced significant wait times when contacting MetaBank, the card servicer.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office heard from Nebraskans over the past two weeks with questions and concerns regarding the cards.
“Our office received numerous calls from rightfully suspicious Nebraskans who recently received these prepaid cards,” Peterson said. “We appreciate every Nebraskan exercising a healthy dose of skepticism when it comes to unsolicited offers of financial assistance, but we assure the public that the Economic Impact Payment Card is legitimate.”
The U.S. Treasury has waived the $7.50 replacement fee for the first replacement card, made improvements to its phone system to help recipients reach a live customer service representative, increased the daily limit for cash withdrawals from $1,000 to $2,500, allowed recipients to transfer all of the money from their card to a bank account for free and updated the frequently asked questions section on EIPcard.com to explain these and other card features to consumers.
Consumers needing a replacement card should call 1-800-240-8100 and follow the prompts for a lost or stolen card.