Two women from the Omaha metro area were arrested Thursday night after authorities allegedly found them to be in possession of nearly a pound of methamphetamine.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that about 9 p.m. Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near the Highway 57 junction, north of Stanton.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha was found to have a felony warrant for her arrest out of Douglas County, Unger said. The passenger of the vehicle, who initially gave authorities a false name, was identified as 25-year-old Tausha Whitman of Elkhorn, Unger said. Whitman was found to have an active Madison County felony warrant.

Both females are convicted felons and were placed under arrest, Unger said. A subsequent investigation revealed that the two were in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Whitman also was found with a concealed handgun, which was stolen out of Omaha, Unger said. Both females were booked at the sheriff’s office on numerous felony charges that include possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of firearm, criminal impersonation, possession of a stolen firearm and no drug tax stamp.

Both woman were jailed pending the setting of bond. The methamphetamine seized was intended to be delivered to Norfolk, Unger said.

