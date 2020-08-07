WISNER — COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Madison County and the four-county Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department,
The latest figures released Friday afternoon by the health department indicate that there are now 599 positive tests in the four-county region, up nine from Thursday.
The following are the least figures as of Friday afternoon:
Madison County: 466 positive out of 5,325 total tests, 4,859 negative, six deaths and 380 recoveries.
Stanton County: 35 positive out of 326 total tests, 291 negative and 37 recoveries.
Cuming County: 65 positive out of 993 total tests, 928 negative and 37 recoveries.
Burt County: 33 positive out of 730 total tests, 697 negative and 15 recoveries.