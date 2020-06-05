Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Tests are being collected at an increased rate for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

There are now 399 cases in the district, according to the ELVPHD in a news release on Friday afternoon. More than half of those who tested positive have since recovered.

The cases include:

Madison County: 332 positive out of 2,795 total tests. Four deaths and 249 recoveries.

Stanton County: 22 positive out of 117 total tests and 17 recoveries.

Cuming County: 35 positive out of 337 tests and 12 recoveries.

Burt County: 10 positive out of 209 tests and five recoveries.

