Tests are being collected at an increased rate for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
There are now 399 cases in the district, according to the ELVPHD in a news release on Friday afternoon. More than half of those who tested positive have since recovered.
The cases include:
Madison County: 332 positive out of 2,795 total tests. Four deaths and 249 recoveries.
Stanton County: 22 positive out of 117 total tests and 17 recoveries.
Cuming County: 35 positive out of 337 tests and 12 recoveries.
Burt County: 10 positive out of 209 tests and five recoveries.