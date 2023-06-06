Norfolk will be a host community for the 35th annual Tour de Nebraska this month.

The City of Norfolk and Visit Norfolk have announced that the ride, which takes cyclists on a 250-mile loop route through east central Nebraska, will take place Tuesday through Sunday, June 20-25, and will be in Norfolk on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.

The noncompetitive loop tour will start and end in Columbus and roll on to overnights in Albion on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22, Norfolk on June 23-24, and back to Columbus on Sunday, June 25. This is the second consecutive year that the ride has a double-double format with two overnights in two communities.

“Tour de Nebraska is quickly becoming a nationally known event, and we are excited to be a host community,” said Traci Jeffrey, executive director for Visit Norfolk. “This event doesn’t just draw riders from Nebraska but pulls people in from all over the nation. With this wide swath of folks coming to our community, this is our chance to show them what our growing town is all about. With shopping, dining and our great local amenities, this is a terrific opportunity for Norfolk.”

Stephanie Bates, activities development director with Visit Norfolk, said the riders would kick off their stay by attending the Downtown Concert Series on Friday evening, which will allow them to enjoy the atmosphere of the downtown district that night.

On Saturday, she said, the riders will have several options, which range from a short ride to Madison and back, choosing a larger loop, floating the Elkhorn or getting in some shopping at the community’s retailers.

“They will be able to experience what makes Norfolk so unique in their two days here,” Bates said.

Bates encouraged anyone with interest in being involved to reach out to Visit Norfolk.

“Events like this are great opportunities for groups or individuals alike to volunteer,” she said.

Founded in 1988, Tour de Nebraska has grown from 11 riders to 500 cyclists. Organizers arrange meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage transfers, shuttles, emergency sag support, daily fruit and water.

“Increasingly, the natural amenities of the Norfolk area are attracting visitors from across the state and region. We are happy to host anyone and everyone visiting our beautiful corner of the state, and are excited to be one of the featured stops of Tour De Nebraska,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with event should contact Visit Norfolk at 402-371-2932 by Monday, June 12.

