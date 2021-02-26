The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District elected new officers at Thursday night's meeting, although the process was briefly delayed by a couple of ties.
The positions of chairman, vice chairman and secretary were all up for election. Mark Hall was elected chairman, beating Kurt Janke with an 8-6 vote.
It took three votes to decide who would be the new vice chairman. Roger Gustafson and Matt Steffen each won seven votes during the first two votes.
"We'll have to get out the dueling pistols," director Scott Clausen joked after the second tie.
In the third vote, Gustafson won 9-5.
Jerry Allemann beat Scott McHenry in an 8-6 vote for secretary.
Hall, Gustafson and McHenry will each serve two-year terms. Afterward, they must wait two years before seeking reelection to those positions.
The board also voted on the new delegate and alternate to the Nebraska Association of Resources District, electing Joel Hansen and Scott McHenry, respectively.
Dennis Schultz remained treasurer for the district.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Matt Steffen and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Jerry Allemann
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Received annual update on nitrogen application pilot project.
— Received annual Eastern Nebraska Water Resources Assessment update.
— Approved contract for update mapping and hydraulics for Logan East rural water system.
— Approved upgrade to water line for Logan East rural water system.
— Discussed proposed groundwater management area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
— Approved maintenance ATV purchase.
— Elected officers.