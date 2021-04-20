The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is celebrating Stewardship Week from April 15 to May 2. This year’s theme is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
The National Association of Conservation Districts’ Stewardship Week is one of the largest national programs to promote natural resource conservation. The LENRD is a member of the NACD and partners with the association in celebrating Stewardship Week. The week is a reminder of individual responsibilities to care for natural resources and has been celebrated annually since 1955, the LENRD said in a press release.
“Educating the public about the importance of our connection to our natural resources in our daily lives is an essential part of what conservation districts advocate for in their communities,” said Michael Crowder, NACD president. “Trees and forests are critical to providing clean air and water, healthy soil, shade, abundant wildlife habitat, jobs and valuable products we use every day.”
The LENRD can help district residents learn more about trees and the species native the area. The LENRD also may provide insight on tree planting, care and maintenance, as well as information on how to protect trees from invasive species.
“Local conservation districts have a long-standing history of working with state and private forest owners in helping promote and safeguard our nation’s forested lands,” Crowder said.
The LENRD’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens across all or parts of the district’s 15 counties, working together to protect natural resources for the future.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about Stewardship Week and conservation practices, contact the LENRD office in Norfolk at 402-371-7313 or go to www.lenrd.org