SANTEE — The Santee Sioux Nation has invited the public to the Santee Sioux Nation Powwow Grounds on Monday, Oct. 10, from noon until 4 p.m. for an afternoon of acknowledging Native American Day together.

Thelma Thomas, general manager of Ohiya Casino & Resort, will present on how Native American journalist Tim Giago and South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson worked together to change “Columbus Day” to “Native American Day” and pass the change into law in South Dakota in 1990.

South Dakota was the first state to do so.

Along with education and information, the celebration includes a cookout at noon; song and nation prayer; social dancing; youth and elder speakers; treat sacks for youth; prize drawings for all ages and hand game tournament with cash prizes.

All friends, family and the public are encouraged to bring their chairs and attend this event, located at the Santee Sioux Nation Powwow Grounds in the village of Santee, which is about 13 miles northeast of Niobrara.

