In this combination photo, Alyssa Milano, left, arrives at the premiere of "Insatiable" on Aug. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles and Tony Danza arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute To Industry Icons on Jan. 27, 2018, in New York. A sequel to “Who’s the Boss?” is in the works at Sony Pictures Television, with Danza and Milano set to reprise their father-daughter roles from the 1980s-'90s sitcom.