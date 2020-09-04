Silento arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. The rapper, known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home. Hawk is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.