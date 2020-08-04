In this May 19, 2016, file photo, Tamar Braxton attends the 12th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. WE tv says it will honor Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but has been postponed to Sept. 10.