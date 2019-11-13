In this April 30, 2017, file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek got choked up when he read the final answer from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer. The emotional moment came in the episode that aired Monday night, when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer. Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love. Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy.