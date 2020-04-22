In this Monday March 30, 2020 file photo, journalists look at the damaged glass door of the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands, where a Van Gogh painting was stolen. A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.