In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York. Cannon's “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the performer, the media giant said. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," the company said in a statement Tuesday, July 14, 2020. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.